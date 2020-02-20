During the snowy season, it’s easy to let your lazy self succumb to the cold weather. If we, as parents, are finding it hard to keep ourselves active, then we can’t expect our kids to want to stay outdoors. But it can be quite hard to motivate them to exercise, especially when it is freezing cold out there. Thankfully, there are lots of fun activities that you can do together to stop your kids from hibernating during the winter season.
Invest in the right clothing
You can’t just drag your kids outside if you don’t even provide them with the right type of clothing that will keep them warm while out in the snow. Make sure to buy them everything they might need so that they’ll have more reason to join you outside. Throw in and give warm winter clothes that they can wear in layers. Don’t forget about the hat, scarf, gloves, and boots. If you plan to ski with them, invest in quality Arcteryx ski jackets.
Encourage them to join winter activities
Just because there’s snow outside doesn’t mean that there is virtually nothing they can do to keep them preoccupied outdoors. Think of skiing, snowboarding, sledding, skating, and even soccer if the ground permits. Show them how to make a snowman and play snowballs. Let them make snow angels, but make sure that they are warm enough while doing any winter activity.
Ask them to walk the dog
If possible, allow them to go with you so that you can walk the dog together. Even a simple regular walk to the park can be a big help in keeping your blood pumping. You get to make sure that your dog gets their daily walk, while your kids don’t stay cramped up back home with their gadgets. This also teaches them a valuable lesson in responsibility, thus helping them learn how to take care of the dog and their needs better.
Allow them to take on a side-hustle
Just because your kids are still young doesn’t mean that they can’t take on simple roles. For instance, you have a teen who loves children. You can motivate them to take on babysitting. If they love books, they can volunteer as a reader to younger children in the library. If they are interested in learning a new skill, you can enroll them in online classes to let their mind work.
Check community spaces and facilities you can visit
With a little bit of research, you can find local community play spaces where you and your kids can come and join the fun. There are sports facilities open during winter. You can take them to go ice skating. You can also allow them to play bowling or roller-skating with their friends. They can socialize and mingle with their friends and other people while getting the exercise they need.
These are only a few ways to encourage your kids to exercise this winter. It feels good to stay indoors, sit, and sleep all day, but you should not let your kids stay idle. Even half an hour’s worth of exercise can do wonders for one’s health. If you need some inspiration to make them get up and start moving, you can always go back and refer to this article.