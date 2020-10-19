The winter months can be dark, long, and dull, but with endless snow and fun opportunities ahead, anyone can make the most out of the snowy season with fun winter activities for the family. From skiing down the high slopes to building a cozy fort at home, here are some of the most enjoyable winter family activities that spell—good times, stronger bonds, and warmer moments with your loved ones.
Skiing
Cross-country and alpine skiing are family favorites during the winter months. It’s an enjoyable activity to add to the family winter holiday itinerary, giving everyone the chance to enjoy the snow, have a great time, and create lasting memories. Although people of any age can explore skiing, it’s best to bring children when they’re at least five years old, when they’re more coordinated and less afraid of falling.
Make sure you invest in sturdy Bogner ski pants, helmet, gloves, and a winter jacket to secure everyone’s safety. Moreover, when skiing with kids, ensure you monitor them at all times.
Sledding
A classic outdoor winter activity that everyone would love is sledding, as nothing beats gliding through the crisp and cold air on a sled. Find a nearby hill and grab whatever ‘sled’ you can find, from tube to a toboggan, to enjoy hours of entertainment. It’s a fun activity for people of all ages, but always remember that toddlers should also be supervised and ride with a parent.
Play in the Snow
If you have a backyard, encourage cold creativity and turn your yard into a winter wonderland, such as making a snowman, snow sculptures — or, better yet, a snow fortress. As for older kids, including mom and dad, a family game of snow laser tag can also be fun. You can buy blasters and vests in any online store, allowing you to join immersive fun that will make the family forget how cold it is outside.
Get Creative
When you’re stuck inside the house with kids or by yourself, take advantage of the opportunity and dabble in some DIY projects. For instance, if your old winter glove is missing its pair, maybe it’s time to grab your knitting needle and start knitting away. However, if you’re fighting boredom with kids, search around the house for crafting items such as construction paper, glitter, glue, or beads, and let your imagination run wild.
This activity not only makes kids smarter, but it also keeps them occupied for hours on end when cooped inside the home.
Build a Fort
When the snow outside is too heavy and dangerous to explore the outdoors, that doesn’t mean you and your kids can’t do anything fun at home. A classic winter activity that everyone in the family can enjoy is building a blanket fort in the living room and settling in to watch fun family movies or share stories around a make-believe campfire while munching on some snacks. Doing this not only gives you a fun project to do with your kids, but it also encourages their creativity and imaginative play.
You can also build a snow fort outside if there’s enough snow, but if you’re looking to create a cozy one inside the home, grab a couple of pillows and blankets, and you’re good to go.
When winter’s on the horizon, that doesn’t mean the fun needs to stop. Besides, the cold weather can be ideal for the family winter activities mentioned—preventing anyone from suffering from seasonal boredom and helping make the most out of the chilly season.