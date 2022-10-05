Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean your date nights have to be boring. In fact, there are plenty of fun, romantic activities for older couples to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for a night out on the town or a quiet evening at home, we’ve got you covered. Grab your significant other and get ready for some fun!

1. Plan a weekend getaway.

A change of scenery can do wonders for your relationship. Even if you can’t (or don’t want to) go too far from home, planning a weekend away at a bed and breakfast or a nearby city will give you something to look forward to and help you reconnect without the distractions of everyday life. If you’re worried about getting tired, choose a place that has easily accessible public transport, and try to avoid long hikes up mountain trails. Some examples of senior-friendly tourist destinations are beaches in the Caribbean like the Bahamas or river cruises in Europe like those in Vienna or Germany. Going on trips organized by travel agencies or tour groups may be more expensive, but at least you won’t have to do much apart from enjoying it!

2. Have a picnic.

Picnics are classic date material for a reason—they’re romantic, intimate, and usually come with beautiful weather. When it comes to choosing a place for a picnic, the options are endless. You can go to a park, the beach, or even your own backyard. Just make sure you pick a spot that’s relatively secluded and has plenty of shade if it’s hot outside. If you’re feeling adventurous, try packing your food and drinks into a backpack and hiking to a scenic spot. So pack up a blanket, some snacks, and your favorite bottle of wine and head to your local park for an afternoon of relaxation.

3. Take a dance class together.

Dancing is a great way to get active and spend time together. Whether you enroll in a ballroom dancing class or simply put on some music at home and improvise, you’re sure to have a blast while getting some exercise. Plus, it’s always nice to know how to properly lead (or follow) your partner in case you ever find yourselves on a dance floor again. Try out some easy dances like the waltz, line dancing, or jazz dancing, and see how the two of you enjoy it!

4. Play tourist in your own town/city.

If you live in an area with lots of tourist attractions, take advantage of it! Acting like tourists for the day is a great way to explore everything your town has to offer while also getting some exercise. Visit all the popular tourist spots, and have a meal at the highest-rated restaurants or cafes in town. You can look this up on the Internet by searching for them on Google with specific keywords, such as “best restaurants in my city” or “popular tourist spots in my town.” Include the area’s name in your search to ensure that Google knows what to show you.

5. Go out for dessert instead of dinner.

Going out for ice cream or cake is usually cheaper than going out for dinner, and it’s just as much fun (if not more). So next time you’re feeling like going out on a date, save yourself some money and calories by skipping the main course and heading straight for dessert. It’s also very fun to hang out and chat at a cafe!

6. Have a game night.

Board games, card games, video games—whatever kind of games you like to play, spending an evening playing them together is guaranteed fun. And if you get competitive (which is likely), things can even get heated—in a good way. You can even try some spicy games like Monogamy, Why Don’t We, and Talk Flirt Dare if you really want to get the heat going!

7. Stargaze.

If you live in an area with little light pollution, go outside on a clear night and spend some time marveling at the stars. It’s romantic, peaceful, and free! And who knows? You might even see something shooting across the sky.

8. Make dinner together.

Cooking can be a fun and intimate activity when done as a couple. Choose one of your favorite recipes or try something new and then spend some quality time in the kitchen preparing it together. Try to include ingredients that will give your more vigor, like artichokes, asparagus, chocolate, or oysters. In fact, regularly having these ingredients in your meal will help you keep your youthful energy for some intimate activities after the meal.

9. Show your love—physically

Last but not the least, one of the best ways to show your partner you love them is to make them feel your love physically—in the bedroom. Make a whole romantic event out of it! Prepare scented candles and flowers, and set the mood with music. If you have other family members around the house, try to book a hotel room instead and make your preparations there. Groom yourself in advance, too. If you are having trouble getting yourself going, you can also try out aphrodisiacs like Viagra, or even a painless treatment for erectile dysfunction called shockwave therapy.

Conclusion

Whatever your age, date nights are important. They give you quality time together without distractions like work, kids, or everyday life. And while date nights may look different now than they did when you were first dating, that doesn’t mean they can’t be just as fun—they may be even more fun now! So get creative, have fun, and most importantly, keep making your partner feel special. After all, you’re never too old to fall in love with someone over and over again.