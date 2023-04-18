Low-intensity exercises like yoga, swimming, and cycling can help reduce inflammation, improve flexibility, and increase endurance.

Arthritis is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It can cause joints to become painful and inflamed, making it difficult to move and perform everyday tasks. However, staying active and engaging in low-intensity exercises can help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with arthritis. Here’s what you need to know about arthritis and how low-intensity exercises can benefit those with arthritis.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a medical condition that involves inflammation of the joints. It usually affects older people with a family history of arthritis, but it can also affect younger people. The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cushioning between bones wears away, causing the bones to rub together and creating painful joints. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation of the lining of the joints.

People with arthritis are often asked to over-rest their joints to reduce pain. However, research has shown that low-intensity exercises can benefit those with arthritis. Here are some of those benefits:

Improving Flexibility

One of the primary benefits of low-intensity exercises for those with arthritis is the improvement of flexibility. Flexibility exercises can help loosen stiff joints and increase the range of motion. It can also help improve balance and coordination, which can help reduce the risk of falls. Stretching exercises such as yoga, Pilates, or tai chi can be ideal for people with arthritis as they are low-intensity and gentle on the joints.

Reducing Pain Levels

Another significant benefit of low-intensity exercises is that they can help reduce the pain levels associated with arthritis. Exercise releases endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers. Low-intensity exercises such as cycling, walking, or swimming can help reduce pain levels by improving circulation and reducing inflammation around the joints. However, it is essential to start slowly and gradually build up the intensity of the exercise over time.

Strengthening Muscles and Bones

Low-intensity exercises can help build stronger muscles and bones. Weight-bearing exercises such as resistance training or bodyweight exercises can help improve muscle tone and help keep bones strong. Strong muscles can help support the joints, reducing the pressure and risk of further damage.

Improving Mental Health

Arthritis can be mentally challenging, and low-intensity exercises can help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Exercise can help release endorphins, improve mood, and reduce stress levels. Additionally, low-intensity exercises like yoga can help calm the mind and improve mental clarity.

Enhancing Overall Fitness

Low-intensity exercises can improve overall fitness levels, making it easier to perform everyday activities. Improved cardiovascular health can increase endurance and energy levels, reducing fatigue associated with arthritis. A low-impact exercise routine that includes a mix of walking, strength training, and flexibility exercises can help improve fitness levels.

Best Low-Intensity Exercises

Now you know the benefits of low-intensity exercises for those with arthritis, here are some of the best exercises to try.

Bowling

One of the best low-intensity exercises for those with arthritis is bowling. It's a fun, social game with minimal impact on the joints. Bowling can improve balance and coordination while also helping to reduce stress levels.

Swimming

Swimming is a great low-intensity exercise for people with arthritis. The water’s buoyancy helps reduce stress on the joints, allowing for a full range of motion without putting too much pressure on them. Swimming also helps improve cardiovascular health and can be enjoyed alone or with friends.

Cycling

Cycling is also an excellent low-intensity exercise for people with arthritis. Cycling can help strengthen muscles and bones while improving cardiovascular health. It’s also low impact, making it ideal for those with arthritis.

Yoga

Yoga is another great low-intensity exercise that can help reduce pain and improve flexibility. Yoga helps to strengthen the muscles while also calming the mind. There are several yoga classes tailored specifically for people with arthritis, so make sure to look out for one near you.

Low-intensity exercises can make a huge difference for those with arthritis. Despite the pain and inflammation associated with this condition, staying active through low-impact exercises can help with recovery. Before beginning any exercise routine, it is essential to consult your doctor or health practitioner first to ensure it is safe. Once given the green light, start slowly and gradually build up your exercise routine over time.