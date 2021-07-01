Skiing is an exhilarating sport. Sliding down a steep slope will definitely get your heart pumping. Add to that, the fantastic view of the snow-covered landscape is a feast for the eye.

However, it can also be a very dangerous sport.

Ski-Related Accidents and Injuries

According to researchers from John Hopkins, about 600,000 people are injured every year from skiing and snowboarding across the United States. Some people die because of accidents while skiing and snowboarding.

The most common injuries in skiing involve the knee. A sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) accounts for about 29 to 25 percent of all ski-related injuries. Most of them are beginners and intermediate skiers. Some professionals still get endured and sprain their MCL, but it mostly happens when they catch an edge and throw their knees forward suddenly.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), on the other hand, also happens quite frequently, but it is harder to miss. It is diagnosed late, and, therefore, the skier does not immediately receive the treatment they need. It occurs during a backward, twisting fall.

Back injuries, unfortunately, are also common in skiing. While the ground is covered in snow, it cannot completely cushion a fall. Your back will hurt if you fall the wrong way or bump onto a hard surface.

It is important that skiers, especially beginners, wear the proper attire while and when roaming around the ski resort. A good pair of Tecnica Mach1 would decrease the likelihood of slips and falls. It is also crucial that skiers follow the health and safety rules to ensure they enjoy the trip without incurring an injury.

Despite precautions, however, accidents still happen. While there will always be risks in all sports, it can be difficult to muster up the courage and ski again after an injury. So, how can you get back on the trail?

Back to Basics

If you have been away for too long, consider reviewing the basics. Get an instructor to refresh your memory and brush up on some techniques. Even if you were at the expert level before you took some time off skiing, your skills might have gone a bit rusty throughout the years. They can even teach you new techniques that you were not aware of before.

Starting at the beginning will also help remind you how to be safe when on-piste. Eventually, you will feel comfortable and confident enough to go back on the trail, take that lift up the slope, and ski.

Take it Slow

Now that you are back on the trail, you want to take it slow. In skiing, muscle memory exists, but whether those muscles are ready to take on the higher levels is not a guarantee. Skiing, after all, is very physically demanding. If you have been away for a while, your body is not used to the pressures and impacts of sliding down and navigating the slope. People who are skiing for the first time will feel sore in various parts of their bodies the day after.

Going slowly up will allow you to strengthen those muscles used when you ski and retrain your body to move when on the trail. The successes of conquering lower levels will also help you regain the courage to move further up and take on more challenging trails.

Discard Old Equipment

You cannot just dust off your skis and poles. While in storage, your old equipment might have been damaged and, therefore, will become a safety risk when used again on the trail. Consider buying new equipment for your ski trip or, if that is not an option, just rent. It is better to spend more on new equipment to ensure your safety than getting involved in an accident because your skis or pole broke while you are on-piste. You will get injured again.

The same applies to your old safety gear. If it has been years since you used them, there is a possibility that they are no longer suited to be worn on the trail. They may no longer fit you, or they are now inefficient. Get new ones instead so you can feel assured that you are protected.

Skiing is a fun activity. It will be good for your physical and mental health to learn how to ski. However, like all sports, it can be dangerous, too. You can get injured when skiing. So, whether you are a beginner or getting back into the sport, follow these tips to make sure that you would not get hurt on and off the ski trail.