The idea of extreme sports may seem a little absurd to some people, but they are very common. The most common types of extreme sports include rock climbing, snowboarding, surfing, and skateboarding. All of these activities have the potential to be dangerous without proper training and equipment. But for those willing to take on this risk to get that thrill, there is no better experience than an adrenaline-fueled activity like them.

If you’re looking for something new or want a rush from your day-to-day life, then give one of these six extreme sports a chance. You won’t regret it.

Surfing

Surfing has extremely high risks since you’re fighting the force of nature. But it is also an incredibly rewarding experience. If you can fight through all of that, then definitely try surfing at least once in your life.

The best advice is to take a lot of lessons. The more you learn about how the waves work, the better your experience will be when you’re in the water. Also, take a lesson from someone who’s been surfing for a long time and use them as a mentor. If surfing is something that you want to do without any help, then try these tips:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and have one foot slightly behind the other

Shift your weight so that 50% of it is on the trailing leg

Bend your knees a bit

Hold onto a surfboard

Tilt your head out towards the water

Grab an oar or something else to lean on

Base Jumping

One of the most dangerous forms of extreme sports is base jumping. People jump off tall buildings and other structures using parachutes, but there’s no guarantee it’ll open until they hit the ground. This is not for anyone seeking safety or caution—only excitement.

Base jumping is an extreme sport that should only be attempted by those very experienced and know what they’re doing. There are a lot of risks associated with this activity, so it’s important to be as safe as possible. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind:

Make sure you have plenty of practice before attempting base jumping from a real structure.

Always have a backup plan in case your parachute doesn’t open. This means having a second parachute, and an emergency landing spot picked out ahead of time.

Make sure your equipment is in good condition and adequately packed. The last thing you want is for something to go wrong during your jump.

Stay away from large groups of people. If you’re going to base jump, don’t do it in a populated area.

Rodeo

Rodeo is an extreme sport that combines the danger of bull riding with the skill of roping. Riders attempt to stay on a bucking bull for eight seconds, and then they must quickly dismount and catch a running calf with a lasso. This is a difficult task that takes a lot of practice and athleticism.

Rodeo is one of the most dangerous sports in the world, and it can be deadly for those who are not prepared. But for those who are up for the challenge and want to receive championship rodeo belt buckles, the sport offers an adrenaline rush like no other.

Kitesurfing

Kitesurfing is the art of surfing on land. You use a kite to power yourself across the ground, which gives you all the benefits and thrills that come with surfing. It is a lot of fun because it provides the excitement of surfing, but you don’t have to worry about getting too far out in open water. You can try this out with minimal risk by practicing on land.

And even though it’s not as risky as other extreme sports, kitesurfing is still just as thrilling—much more so than any other sport that doesn’t involve being outside. You’ll get all the adrenaline without sacrificing your safety.

Mountainboarding

Mountainboarding is not as popular of a sport as some others on this list, but it still has plenty of fans. Mountainboarding can be done with either skates or some kind of binding that connects to the boots you’re wearing. Regardless of how you’re doing it, the goal is to engage in the activity by making sure that your feet are pushing you forward. The benefits and thrills from this activity are undeniable. To get the most out of mountainboarding, ensure that you’ve mastered the skill before trying it in different types of terrain or anything more complicated than what you’re used to.

Rock Climbing

Rock climbing is considered to be a high-contact, high-risk sport. The first thing people need to know before rock climbing is that it can be extremely dangerous. If you’re unsure whether you should be rock climbing, don’t take the risk. Find out for yourself so that you know if it’s the right sport for you.

Rock climbers are faced with many dangers, including the danger of falls due to poor routes or equipment, injuries from using one’s own body weight as a form of resistance against gravity, and hazards such as sharp objects on preferred wall surfaces. Rock climbers should always follow these safety precautions:

Know the level of your route beforehand and climb accordingly.

Put on all your protective gear before bringing up your client.

Always tie in before leading a route to reduce the risk of injury due to falls.

Maintain proper communication with your client, belayer, and other nearby climbers during the climb.

If you’re looking for a thrill, one of these extreme sports might be the perfect fit. From kitesurfing to rock climbing, there are plenty of options that will give you an adrenaline rush like no other—with minimal risk. And if all this sounds intimidating or dangerous and you are not sure whether it’s safe to do any of them, ask yourself, “Do I want to feel alive?” If so, take up one (or more) of these intense pursuits.