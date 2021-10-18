Family nights are one of the best ways to spend quality time and connect with each other. Instead of the usual Sunday dinners and movie nights, why not try bringing the fun outside? Nowadays, it’s safer to go out at night as there are fewer people, thus less virus transmission. Just make sure to stay together as a group and maintain safety.

Strengthen your bond and learn something new with these family night ideas:

Go Night Fishing

Night fishing is an exciting activity for the whole family as many kinds of fish appear at night. It’s a fun way of teaching kids about different fish species and how the food chain works. You don’t need expensive equipment or a boat, just go to a nearby lake or pond and bring basic fishing gear like lures, spinning rods, extra line, and sinkers.

If you’re starting out, bring durable equipment such as Triumph spinning rods to ensure a tight grip and less slippage—perfect for catching trout. Also, make sure you have an emergency kit with you, such as extra flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, and blankets. Wear good fishing shoes and ensure everyone has flotation devices.

Plan a Backyard Camping Night

Enjoy a nighttime campout with the whole family without going too far from home. Just set up a large tent, line it with some layers of sleeping bags or yoga mats, then have fun sleeping under the stars. Make it more magical for the kids by adding some stringing lights that will illuminate the tent and add a soft glow.

Camping wouldn’t be complete without food, especially the classic s’mores. Make it more exciting by having the kids help prepare the meals. You can make simple campout recipes like pizza, veggie foil packs, and grilled apples.

Enjoy your time outside by having fun activities like stargazing. Create some background stories to engage conversation, or turn it into an astronomy lesson by identifying and drawing constellations. Use your telescope to get a better look, or create your own constellation viewer using a cardboard tube.

Have an Outdoor Movie Event

Outdoor movie nights are so much more than simply watching a movie. They’re a great way to bond with the family and create memorable experiences. Just set up a comfy location, pick a good movie, and have some excellent food to have the perfect family night. Follow these steps to set up a DIY backyard movie theater:

Choose your location: You can set up a sheet or portable screen against a wall or in your front yard. If you don’t have enough yard space, try it against your garage door or in the driveway. Set up the sound system and projector: Choose portable speakers that can fill the area with great sound. Make sure you’re not blasting it too loud and observe crowd control. You can project the movie on a regular bed sheet or a smooth wall as any cracks or bumps can affect the movie quality. Create comfortable movie seating: Use folding camping chairs or bean bags to make everyone feel relaxed. Use bug repellents or citronella candles to avoid mosquitoes and other insects.

Catch Fireflies

It’s so fun to watch the fireflies light up the night, so we often catch them to admire them up close. It’s a great activity to do with the whole family; just remember to let them fly away before bedtime.

They’re easy to spot in the yard—just look for tiny flashing lights. They are usually near low-hanging trees or vegetable gardens. To catch one, turn off your house lights outside, then take a flashlight. Shine it up and down to attract them and when you get close enough, use a net to catch them and place them in a jar with a pierced lid.

Let them go at night to avoid predators. Don’t keep them longer than a day, as they’re likely to die. Firefly populations are now declining due to habitat destruction and light pollution. Catch them carefully and release them back into the wild to protect these creatures.

Go for a Nature Walk

A nature walk is a great way to let your family appreciate the environment. Children nowadays spend most of their time indoors texting, playing video games, or watching TV. Going out for a walk at night is good for their health and makes them learn more about nature.

Bring essentials like food, water, flashlight, and insect repellent. To make your trip rewarding, be present and encourage sensory feedback as possible. Be safe and make sure to stay away from areas where wild animals may roam around.

Family nights are perfect for taking time off to spend with the whole gang. They make lovely memories, lessen any rivalries, and develop greater happiness. These activities will make you appreciate not only precious time with one another but also the wonders of nature.