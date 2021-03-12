The pandemic will likely continue until the end of 2021. That means whatever travel plans you have will be pushed later. After being confined at home for two years, you’re probably itching to get out and see the world. There’s no harm in planning, so Asia is the best place to go if you want to schedule your next vacation. It is the top choice for those that want something easy on their budget, and acquiring a visa is pretty simple.

Here are a few ideas to get you pumped for what’s to come after the pandemic.

Discover secrets in the mountains of Thailand

Even if you live in a nice city, you will likely get tired of seeing the usual urban setting. That’s why we all need some time away from the hustle and bustle by visiting places with natural scenery. The outdoors has many benefits, and it can greatly improve both your physical and mental health. Experts say that it can increase mortality and reduce stress. Studies even showed that exposure to nature improved space perception and reduced impulsive decision-making.

Once it is safe to travel, you should discover the mountains’ secrets, and one of the best places to do that is Thailand. It has a ton of islands with different mountains. If you aren’t as fit as you were before the pandemic, then it’s no problem because hiking trails vary in difficulty. You can work your way back up by doing a beginner one.

The great thing about the mountains in Thailand is that you can never know what you can find. A lot of people who go to mountains end up finding hidden waterfalls or secluded camping spots. There will also be a lot of different views the higher you get. For an extra challenge, you can go on a multi-day hike and sleep under the trees.

Enjoy winter in Japan

There aren’t many places in Asia to do winter activities, but going to Japan is a must. They have a lot of different winter destinations that offer varying activities. Check out the most amazing snow sculptures with your families in Sapporo, or relax in a hot spring in Nagano.

Are you interested in going skiing or snowboarding? Then you should definitely head to Hokkaido. Not many people know this, but this prefecture is actually home to one of the world’s snowiest places. Niseko is famously known for its powder snow, thanks to its proximity to the Siberian area.

The terrain would vary in Japan. Niseko alone is so diverse that it is great for any level. Make sure that you pack some good winter wear and get high-quality gear such as Blizzard skis. High-cut boots are better for doing sports in Niseko because it experiences a lot of snow.

Become one with the water in the Philippines

For sure, a lot of us haven’t been to the pool or the beach since before this pandemic even started. The risk of catching the virus was just too great. After the pandemic has died down, then you can head to the vast oceans. Water activities are the best for building strength in your joints and bones. It also improves your cardiovascular health and breathing. What better place to do it than in Southeast Asia?

Most people would go to Phuket, but it has become so popular that it has become too crowded. The Philippines have a ton of diving spots that have fewer tourists. Tubbataha Reef is the most popular amongst locals and foreigners, and it was also recognized as a world heritage. However, there are also many good spots in Bohol and Batangas that have various marine life. Palawan is also famous for its waters.

If surfing is what you’re after, Siargao is definitely the place to go. You have to time it just right because some months have smaller waves than others. September and November are known to have the biggest waves. It has something for everyone, and both beginners and advanced surfers have something to look forward to.

When planning a vacation in Asia, it is important to remember that many take the virus seriously. That means even though some parts of the world are open to tourists, many of those in Asia will not be. Ensure that you keep your plans and schedules flexible if they decide to stay in lockdown a bit longer.