You might be among the millions who enjoy watching baseball, but how’s your pitching? If you’re like most people, it could use some improvement. Luckily, there are a few simple techniques you can use to help you improve your pitching.

Master Arm Motion

The most vital part of any pitch is arm motion. A good arm motion will give you the most power and accuracy. It starts with a good windup. Bring your arm back and raise it above your head as you wind up. This technique gives you the most torque, or twisting force, on your arm. Then, as you release the ball, snap your wrist to add spin. This spin will make the ball travel faster, making it difficult for hitters to track.

Finally, follow through with your arm after you release the ball. This strategy will help you generate more velocity and prevent injuries. Your arms will thank you later.

Use Your Body

Your entire body should be involved in pitching, not just your arm. As you wind up, shift your weight from your back to your front foot. This technique will help you transfer more power to your pitch. When you release the ball, snap your hips and drive off your back leg to increase velocity.

Pitching is a full-body motion, so make sure you use your entire body to help you improve your pitches. Everything will be painful the first few times, but it will be worth it when you see the results.

Practice, Practice, Practice

The best way to improve your pitching is to practice, practice, practice. The more you pitch, the better you’ll become at it. Start by throwing in your backyard or a local park. Then, gradually increase the distance until you’re pitching from a regulation mound. If you can’t find a regulation mound, use an elevated surface, such as a set of stairs.

You can also practice pitching indoors using a net or throwing against a wall. Just ensure you have enough space so you don’t damage anything.

Finally, try to pitch as often as you can. The more you do it, the better you’ll become. Try using a pitching machine if you can’t get to a baseball field. Pitching machines can be expensive, but they’re worth the investment if you’re serious about improving your pitching.

Measure Your Progress

You might feel good with your new pitching techniques, but how can you tell if you’re improving? The best way to measure your progress is by using a radar gun. Radar guns measure the velocity of pitches, so you’ll be able to see how fast your pitches are going.

You can also use a stopwatch to measure your pitching accuracy. Have someone time how long it takes for your pitches to reach the target. The shorter the time, the more accurate you become. The speed of your pitches will be your best indicator of progress. You can utilize a baseball speed pitch to compare the before and after results.

Get In-Game Experience

Pitching in a game is different than throwing in practice. There are more distractions, and the stakes are higher. That’s why getting as much in-game experience as possible is essential. The more you pitch in games, the better you’ll become at handling the pressure.

You can visit the local park to get in some game experience. Or, you can join a community baseball team. If you’re serious about pitching, you can try out for a Little League or travel group. Of course, you have to learn the basic rules before you start playing.

Pitching is a complex skill that takes time and practice to master. Many factors contribute to a successful pitch, from arm motion to release point to follow-through. As such, there are also many various drills you can do to work on each element.

You can also use video to improve your pitching. Video analysis is a great way to see what you’re doing wrong and what you’re doing right. Having someone else watch your videos and give you feedback can be helpful.

Final Thoughts

Pitching is a difficult skill to master, but it’s not impossible. You can improve your pitching and become a better player using the techniques in this article. Remember to practice, measure your progress, and get as much game experience as possible. With enough effort, you’ll be throwing strikes in no time. Thanks for reading!