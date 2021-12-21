As soon as cabin fever sets in, anyone wishing to get away from it all should travel to Michigan. During the winter months in Michigan, it’s not just about the snow and ice that you’ll see. You can only find winter wonderland in the Great Lakes State’s snow-covered cities and villages.

Everything from peaceful beach communities to bustling metropolises springs into life in the chilly air and white sheets of snow that blanket Michigan in the fall and winter. Cottage rentals, cabins, hotels, and resorts are available around the country for a peaceful winter getaway. So don’t get disheartened by the freezing weather in the Mitten State by forgetting, well, your mittens.

Ice Fishing

There are more than 11,000 reservoirs and lakes in Michigan, where you can capture a big fish and release it back into the water. Since the Great Lakes State is renowned for its outstanding ice fishing opportunities, you’ll want to pack your gear. Winter fishing is a great technique to catch practically every species available during the summer months. Moreover, ice fishing is a popular hobby in Michigan, where there are several competitions throughout the year.

At Houghton Lake in January, the Tip-Up Town U.S.A. ice fishing contest is one of the most popular events in the country. Annual winter festivities in the city include anything from parades to chili cook-offs, drawing in thousands of tourists from throughout the Midwest.

Skiing

Nothing compares to a Michigan winter tradition with fresh snow on your face and some of the most incredible skiing areas in the Midwestern United States. But before hitting the slopes, make sure you bring the right gear. If you haven’t skied before, you’ll need skis, poles, goggles, boots, and outerwear. For your outerwear, you can’t go wrong with a fleece ski jacket, gloves, and ski pants like the Arcteryx ski pants from your local sporting goods store.

That said, skiing in Michigan ranks with the most lavish resorts on both sides of the country. At 51 ski resorts around the state, there are more than 260 lifts and more than 1,000 trails.

Both Crystal Mountain Resort and Boyne Mountain Resort in Thompsonville are popular destinations for tourists and locals alike. Boyne’s mountain features 60 downhill runs, 12 lifts, ski-in/ski-out lodging, and more. With 58 downhill and cross-country tracks, Crystal Mountain is a family-owned and operated resort located outside Traverse City, Michigan.

Mont Ripley Ski Part in Ontonagon and Porcupine Mountains Ski Area in Hancock are the two main ski resorts in this area of the Upper Peninsula. With a vertical drop of 440 feet and 24 slopes, Mont Ripley’s 173-acre ski area is excellent for skiing and snowboarding. At the ski resort, lake-effect snowfall averages 250 inches annually.

Porcupine Mountains Ski Area is an excellent choice for those who enjoy the great outdoors and want to experience 13 courses, four glazed sections, and a vertical drop of 600 feet. North Michigan’s forests provide tourists the opportunity to enjoy its serene seclusion by renting snowshoes.

First Time on a Fat Bike

Thanks to their extra-large tires, fat bikes have little problem gliding over ice and snow. Visit Marquette, and you can go for a bike ride in the winter on the Noquemanon Trail Network nearby. Fat bike routes are maintained in Traverse City, Yankee Springs, and other Michigan ski areas for individuals who wish to ride in the snow. With eight miles of groomed trails and year-round access, the Chelsea, Michigan Waterloo Recreation Area makes it a famous spot.

Try Skijoring

As cross-country skiing and dog sledding are becoming more popular, skijoring is also getting the same attention. For this journey, you’ll need a canine buddy who’s had some prior skiing experience with them. Tourists can complete four dog-friendly routes within the Noquemanon Trail Network at various times, each in the Marquette region. Inexperienced runners should use the Animoosh Trail, while experts should follow the Noque Trail. At the Forestville trailhead, you can also rent a wide variety of outdoor equipment.

Scenic Beauty

Winter in Michigan is full of activities, but what if you only want to take the time to appreciate the natural beauty of the landscape and photograph it for your social media accounts? That’s not a problem in Michigan. In Paradise, Michigan, Tahquamenon Falls State Park has 50,000 acres of natural grandeur around the area’s waterfalls and river. With a length of more than 200 feet and a height of nearly 50 feet, the Upper Falls is one of the largest you can find in Mississippi’s eastern region.

A Michigan winter in its purest form is unlike anything else you’ll ever experience. Children rush around ice rinks on skates, chasing one another. Evergreen forests hunch as the snow’s weight pulls them down at ski lodges that were once golf courses. You’ll have no shortage of things to do during your Michigan winter vacation, thanks to the activities listed above.